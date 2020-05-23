May 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two workers from Protaras restaurant test positive

By Peter Michael00

Two coronavirus cases concerning restaurant workers were both from a restaurant in Protaras, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The two cases, of the four new cases announced on Friday, were identified through the testing programme for restaurant workers at Zachariades Kalamies beach restaurant in Protaras.

According to the ministry, the workers and their close contacts were all put into isolation, and the restaurant has been disinfected and cleaned.

Following the disinfection, the ministry has given to the restaurant the green light to resume operation.



