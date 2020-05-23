May 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Driver fined for traffic violations

By Peter Michael00

Dozens of drivers were fined in Limassol on Friday night for violating traffic regulations, police said on Saturday.

According to authorities, traffic officers ran a campaign from 6pm to 5am, where they fined 78 drivers for a number of violations, including failure to stop at traffic lights, illegal parking, illegally modified cars and motorcycles, and driving without road tax.

Three individuals were arrested after assaulting police officers, conducting the examinations on the vehicles.

They were arrested just after midnight, after police saw the illegally modified cars and motorcycles.

The three were arrested and charged.  Their vehicles were seized by authorities.

All together police seized four cars, ten motorcycles, three motorbikes and one quad bike during their investigations.

 

 



