May 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hundreds fined for traffic violations (Updated)

By Peter Michael0654

Hundreds of people were fined overnight on Friday night for violating traffic regulations, police said on Saturday.

According to authorities, traffic officers ran a campaign from 6pm to 5am, where they fined 330 drivers for a number of violations, including failure to stop at traffic lights, illegal parking, illegally modified cars and motorcycles, and driving without road tax.

Three individuals were arrested after assaulting police officers in Limassol, conducting the examinations on the vehicles.

They were arrested just after midnight, after police saw the illegally modified cars and motorcycles.

The three were arrested and charged.  Their vehicles were seized by authorities.

All together police in Limassol seized four cars, ten motorcycles, three motorbikes and one quad bike during their investigations.

In Nicosia, police seized eight motorcycles, while in Famagusta five were seized.  In Larnaca a total of 16 motorcycles were seized over the week.

Police also said two more individuals in Paphos were arrested for having knives in their vehicles.  One individual was stopped by police and found to have two meat cleavers in his vehicle, 32 and 26 centimetres, respectively.

The second individual was found with two knives with ten and seven centimetre blades.  Both were arrested, charged in writing, and released.

 

 

 

 



