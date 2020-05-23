May 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for human trafficking

By Staff Reporter00

A 58-year-old suspect was remanded into custody for five days on Saturday on human trafficking charges, police said.

According to police, the man was arrested on Friday night, following a raid on a farm in the Famagusta district, where two individuals were found, who appeared to have been abused.

The 58-year-old farm owner was arrested on human trafficking charges, as well as extortion charges.

The man was arrested and taken to Larnaca court in the morning, which issued the five-day remand.

 

 



