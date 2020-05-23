May 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man detained over rape claim

By Peter Michael00

A 30-year-old man was detained by police on Friday following a rape claim filed by a 47-year-old woman in Paphos last week, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the man was arrested in Nicosia, following the woman’s description.

The suspect was detained and transferred to the Paphos police station.

The woman told police that an unknown man had entered her house by the front door, which she left open because of the heat, and raped her.

She said the man had come around her house 15 minutes earlier looking for another woman named Alina. When the victim said she was not at home he left, only to return soon after to rape her, according to her testimony.



