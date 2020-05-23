May 23, 2020

NGO launching beach cleanliness campaign

By Gina Agapiou
A local NGO will launch a month-long campaign on Saturday, the day beaches reopen, to raise awareness about pollution.

With the slogan “Our beaches, our treasures – Let’s protect them”, the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI) aims to sensitise locals and those who permanently live in the island, to stop littering the beaches and the sea.

“We are fully responsible to make sure no more rubbish is found on our beaches and no plastic gloves or masks end up in the sea,” their announcement said.

In addition to raising awareness about the problem of littering, the campaign’s aims are the prevention of waste production, the proper disposal of waste and the reduction of the use of single-use plastics on beaches in Cyprus.

The campaign will consist of regular posts on social media along with other promotional activities.

“We encourage our followers on Social Media and everyone else to take part in this effort.”

Supporting the campaign, is the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

The Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI) is an independent non-profit organization, established in 2006 with the aim to develop a sustainable approach to tourism in Cyprus.



