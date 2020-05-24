May 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Beaches around the island resumed operations smoothly

By Katy Turner00

All organised beaches across the island reopened smoothly on Saturday authorities said after lockdown measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 saw them close.

Strict rules were put in place as to where the umbrellas and sun beds are set up to allow social distancing and they must be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly.

Paralimni and Protaras, which are among the most popular, were packed.

Paralimni Mayor Theodoros Pyrillis said all rules were followed and people were cautious.

Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Ioannou said the police were patrolling the beach areas as well.

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos said in the area only two beaches operate under local authority supervision while the other 13 are under private supervision, only four of which will resume business due to the lack of tourists.

Head of the Paphos Beach department Pampos Charalambous said that all beaches are following the decrees in place and regular checks are made to safeguard that all is fine.

Paphos beaches currently have 50 lifeguards on duty, according to district officer Mary Lambrou who said that additional staff will be hired to reach 99.

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides said all beaches in his district are supervised by the authorities and the police who are making sure all rules are in place and everything included in the health ministry’s decree is followed in detail.



