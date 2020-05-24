May 24, 2020

Coronavirus: Eight new cases reported on Sunday

Eight new cases of coronavirus were recorded on Sunday, the ministry of health announced, bringing the total to 935.

The eight were found from 1,953 tests.

From 365 tests carried out among repatriating Cypriots seven were positive.

The final case for Sunday was from among 142 tests carried out as part of contact tracing of other positive cases.

According to the ministry of health 190 tests were also carried out as part of the 10,000 on people working in catering and beauty establishments, hairdressers, barbers and tattoo parlours, all of which came back negative.

Also negative were 144 tests carried out at the Nicosia general hospital, 704 from the 20,000 being tested in education, 200 of the 20,000 working in retail, 127 among sensitive groups and 81 tests carried out by private initiative.

By 3pm on Sunday in the Famagusta general hospital five people were being treated, one in the increased care unit.

Two people with coronavirus remain intubated in the intensive care unit in Nicosia general hospital, while a further two are in the same unit but breathing without help.

On Saturday for the first time in over two months no new cases were recorded.

President Nicos Anastasiades highlighted citizens’, scientists’ and health workers’ contribution to combating Covid-19 as a result of which no new cases were seen.

“The conscientiousness shown by our citizens, the fight of scientists and frontline health workers (against the coronavirus) led today to zero Covid-19 cases in our country. I thank you. We have to carry on this way. To return to our normality with consistency,” Anastasiades said on Twitter.



