May 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Students at Nicosia school say will not go back to lessons until all tested

By Katy Turner00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Students and parents at the B Technical School in Nicosia on Sunday called on the minister of education to have all those in the final year retested for coronavirus after a positive case was detected at the school on Friday.

In a letter sent to the minister, parents and students expressed intense worry about the situation at the school.

“Clearly there is no racism or bullying towards our classmate, we all support him and we know that he faithfully followed the rules of hygiene, like all of us. But it is important to repeat the test for our safety,” the letter said.

They said if the tests are not carried out they will refuse to return to the school although they were keen for lessons to continue.

“If we need to stay home, we will normally continue our lessons online in order to prepare properly for the exams,” the letter concluded.

 



