May 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Diachroniki gallery to re-open with ongoing exhibition

By Eleni Philippou06

The lockdown days are over and the re-appearance of art exhibitions hint that culture and social life are picking up again. George Gavriel’s art exhibition Reflections, cut short at Diachroniki Gallery, is reopening.

From Monday until June 15, the gallery will welcome the artist once again along with several new pieces.

George imprints on his works his mental state, feelings, ideas, life experiences, nostalgia, reflections and visions. Even though the artist’s latest work deals with Cyprus through his usual optical angle and aesthetic, its new touch takes spectators to a dreamlike, fantastic world merged with history, people engaging in their daily routines, nature and monuments.

In his new work, realistic elements fuse with multiple surrealistic features and symbolism, transferring viewers to an unreal but still intimate and familiar world.

“His works have solid structure without any unnecessary chatter, decors and redundant features,” Diachroniki Gallery said. “They take you directly into the essence of their theme through his high ability in drawing, composition, and use of colour. His style renders his work uniquely recognisable.”

 

Reflections Art

Exhibition by George Gavriel. May 25-June 15. Diachroniki Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night 7.30pm-10pm. Daily: 10am-7pm. Tel: 22-680145

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Summer festivals in a state of disarray

Eleni Philippou

‘Avatar’ movie sequel to resume production in New Zealand

Reuters News Service

Isnotgallery open for business

Eleni Philippou

Fleeing Ceausescu’s Romania: art for survival

Eleni Philippou

Rialto summer: drive-in cinema and open-air concerts

Eleni Philippou

Six women stage online show, alone

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign