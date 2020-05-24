May 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Asia

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse anti-govt protesters

By Reuters News Service09
Anti-government protesters march again Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters on Sunday, as thousands thronged the streets to protest against Beijing’s plan to directly impose national security laws on the city.

The rally came as the city’s government sought to reassure the public and foreign investors over the laws that sent a chill through financial markets and drew a rebuke from foreign governments, international human rights groups and some business lobbies.



