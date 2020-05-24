May 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Paphos venue embraces post-lockdown with music

By Eleni Philippou00

Martika’s Kitchen in Tala is marking the end of the lockdown with a series of live music events this summer. Ten music acts have already been booked, starting on June 12 with the soulful jazz voice of Carmen Ghian.

Martika’s Kitchen is the revamped Square Bar & Bistro in Tala village square, Paphos. Under the management of a young couple from Lincolnshire, UK, Martika and Graham Harman, the venue will offer international cuisine that promises to appeal to all fine diners.

The venue is keen to arrange live events as soon as possible to lift the uncertainty and gloom of the past few months.

“Bringing live music to the new restaurant brings a buzz to the square in Tala, as well as enjoyment for the customers and staff. It’s a super opportunity to share great experiences with so many people, locals and from further afield. This will create a new hub for not only live entertainment but some of the best views in Tala whilst enjoying the selection of international cuisine on offer,” the couple said.

Graham and Martika have taken on this restaurant with the aim of providing a high-quality dining experience in a friendly environment. The restaurant is open for lunch and evening meals offering international cuisine, Sunday roasts, coffee and cake afternoons, fish and chips takeaway and live music nights normally twice each month.

 

Martika’s Summer Music Live Events

New restaurant in Tala Square, Paphos. International cuisine and live music. Reservations essential. Tel: 96-134030. Friday June 12 – Carmen Ghian – Soul/Jazz Night; Thursday June 25 – Chris Andre – (TBC); Saturday July 4 – Major Minor; Friday July 24 – Raphael – Prince Of Soul – (TBC); Thursday August 6 – Jezebel – Best Of Broadway Show; Saturday August 29 – Duo Joker – Islands In The Stream Dolly & Kenny Tribute; Friday September 11 – Geon – Acoustic Solo & Guitarist; Saturday September 26 – The Dots – Dress to Impress Evening; Saturday October 10 – Synergy – 100% Acoustic Duo; Saturday October 31 – Geoff Rey – Halloween

 



Related posts

Venice Film Festival will go ahead in September – Veneto governor

Reuters News Service

Diachroniki gallery to re-open with ongoing exhibition

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Summer festivals in a state of disarray

Eleni Philippou

‘Avatar’ movie sequel to resume production in New Zealand

Reuters News Service

Isnotgallery open for business

Eleni Philippou

Fleeing Ceausescu’s Romania: art for survival

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign