May 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Part of highway closed near Limassol

By Katy Turner

Part of the Limassol to Nicosia highway has been closed near the junction for Yermasoyia while work continues to fix a hole in the road’s surface, while police have warned drivers to be careful.

The road is only closed in the direction towards Nicosia.

 



