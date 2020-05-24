May 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police investigating stabbing in Nicosia

By Katy Turner00

Police are investigating a stabbing overnight in Strovolos, Nicosia.

According to the police, during an altercation one person was injured with a sharp object, probably a knife, and was taken to hospital.

His condition has been described as out of danger.

 



