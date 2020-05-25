May 25, 2020

‘Blue Economy’ to have its own annual conference

A new annual conference on the blue economy is being established by the Limassol municipality and Frederick University, it was announced on Monday.

The Blue Limassol Forum will take place for the first time in the form of a webinar on May 29 and is entitled ‘Sustainable Coast, Marina & Maritime Environment’.

The event will be addressed by experts from Cyprus and abroad.

According to the announcement from the municipality, the new project has “the aim of highlighting Limassol’s character as an important regional shipping hub, protecting the marine environment and sustainable sustainable development.”

“Limassol is facing great challenges today, which have become even greater in the wake of the pandemic crisis,” Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides commented.

“Challenges such as the protection of the sea and our coasts and the environment in general, achieving sustainable development through the utilisation of the potential of our seas and coasts and in particular through ensuring a dynamic maritime and shipping agenda for competitiveness and job creation work. These challenges are the essence of the blue economy and the primary goals of the policies of a Blue Limassol.”

All involved in the maritime and blue economy have a place in the venture, shipping professionals, environmentalists, port authorities, academics and students, the mayor said.

“The complex reality which shapes the management of environmental issues, especially those concerning multifaceted and interdependent ecosystems, such as the maritime one, require a collective and multidisciplinary approach,” head of the Department of Shipping and Commerce of Frederick University Angelos Menelaos noted.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the discussion. For more info and to register:

