May 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Car catches fire on motorway

By Gina Agapiou00

A 20-year-old man was drink driving on the Limassol-Paphos motorway when his car caught fire, police said on Monday.

The man was driving a rental car on the highway near Mandria village at around 2am on Monday when it burst into flames.

The fire service, police along with members of the Department of Electrical and Mechanical Services of the Ministry of Communication and Works were called at the scene.

According to their investigations, the fire broke out after a fuel leak from the car’s engine.

The final alcohol test showed 65mg while the maximum alcohol limit is 9mg for drivers with under three years of driving experience.

Further investigation showed the man was driving without insurance.



Related posts

‘One of the worst days ever’ as 26 fires fought on Sunday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Virus still with us says virologist as people crowd cafes, open spaces

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Many children with special needs able to return to school

Andria Kades

Man who shot his sister to remain in prison until trial

Gina Agapiou

Three arrested after fight over money

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Of over 500 premises checked only one not abiding by rules

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign