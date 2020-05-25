Changing realities stress need for proper sleep

Dodgy dreams, sweaty nights and interminable insomnia? A good night’s sleep has become even more elusive thanks to the coronavirus! If you’re suffering from a lack of shuteye, you’re not alone – millions of us the world over are seeing our corona anxieties manifest during the night. And, even as measures begin to lift, uncertainty over the future has us tossing and turning into the small hours.

Created by the brain for the brain, sleep re-sets our brains and our bodies for the next day. It’s fascinated people for centuries and, as research in the field progresses, we’re learning more and more about sleep and its importance.

The one thing we know for sure is that sleep is absolutely essential. It orchestrates several functions, such as the secretion of hormones and our ability to learn and remember, and plays a central role in our overall health and wellbeing; if we sleep well, we have a very good chance of maintaining or recovering our health – something that’s crucial in these times!

Dr Maria M. Hadjimarkou – a specialist in Biological Psychology, a lecturer at the University of Sussex, and a world-renowned authority on sleep – on corona and sleep, and how to combat the snoozy blues.

What happens when we don’t sleep well?

Several studies have shown that we cannot survive without sleep. Unfortunately, the demands of our busy lives or intense stress and anxiety during the day often affects our sleep at night. On average, we as adults need about eight hours of sleep a night, although this varies according to the individual and their age – young children may need as much as 10 or 12 hours of sleep per night.

Without adequate sleep, our brains and bodies go into alert mode: our immune systems are constantly activated, and this makes us less capable of fighting infections. We also tend to lose concentration, and become more susceptible to mood disturbances such as anxiety and depression. And a lack of sleep can also disrupt our metabolism, which can lead to conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Sleep deprivation may also lead to ‘microsleeps’: basically falling asleep during the day for a few seconds, which can certainly cause all sorts of accidents or errors.

Why is sleep particularly important during times of extreme stress?

Sleep is a time when our brains and bodies are being reset, when free radicals that contribute to oxidative stress, inflammation and damage to our tissues are being neutralised and cleaned up. So it’s essential that we enjoy good quality sleep, particularly at this time.

I believe that those who will be more successful in minimising the effects of the lockdown on their health and wellbeing (including sleep) will be those who manage to maintain a routine. Having been in lockdown myself for a few weeks now as well, I realise this becomes more challenging as the days go by – especially if you have children whose lives have also been disrupted by the closure of schools.

An excellent indicator of a good night’s sleep is whether or not we feel rested and rejuvenated the next morning; if we still feel tired, perhaps we should have a closer look at our lifestyle and sleep routine or even see a specialist.

How is the corona situation affecting our sleep?

Such drastic changes to our lifestyle have impacted many areas of our lives, including sleep: we tend to worry throughout the day and this anxiety makes it harder for us to fall asleep at night, causing bad dreams and intermittent waking. These radical lifestyle changes, coupled with anxiety about the epidemic and its impact on the economy, are negatively affecting our sleep.

Those who feel anxious about the virus itself or how the lockdown is impacting their business and welfare are the most likely to experience sleep disturbances. But perhaps it’s the lack of knowledge about the virus which has most contributed to our anxiety; this is a new virus and, in Cyprus and many other countries, we’re not familiar with epidemics.

How is corona affecting our children’s sleep?

Being physically and mentally active during the day is crucial for children. With normal routines disrupted our kids need planned activities that include physical exercise, moving about, and changing scenery, such as cooking, gardening and getting out of the house.

Sleep is even more important to children than to adults, and the younger the child the more sleep time required. Getting kids to sleep may be trickier if they are overtired, so it’s especially important to have a sleep routine which is implemented every day: relaxing activities later in the day, like drawing or playing with dough, having dinner, enjoying a bath, reading a book, and then lights out, for example. Don’t forget that when kids sleep they also grow physically, as growth hormone is secreted during deep sleep.

As measures lift, what effects might we experience?

People who are already anxious about the pandemic will most likely grow more concerned as the measures lift. And one thing that’s very important at this time is paying attention to our personal hygiene and being more mindful of our behaviours: as a community, all our behaviours affect other people.

My sense is that most of us will be able to return slowly to some sort of activity and a ‘new normal’ way of living. But those who are prone to anxiety may need a bit more help from friends and family or professionals; many may find it very hard to resume their lives after the lockdown.

Will we see our sleep returning to ‘normal’?

Stress Theory dictates that any change – even a positive change – can be considered stressful, so resuming our lives might be a little nerve-wracking. If you find your sleep disturbances persisting for a long period after the lockdown, it may be worth seeking professional help in identifying the reasons for this.

The key, I think, to returning to a ‘normal’ existence is to identify the aspects of your lives which help you feel ‘you’, that help to anchor you and help you feel sane, such as hobbies, board games or reading. Whatever the changes in our lives due to the virus, we can maintain stability by holding on to those things that we have identified as being truly important to us.

Resuming our lives will require adjustments – both major and minor. This will entail a gradual process and a new reality, and it will certainly take time before we both feel and sleep the way we once did.

Five tips to get a good night’s sleep

There are several things that we can do to counteract the effects of the pandemic on our sleep:

Stay positive. Maintain the outlook that things will be okay, because eventually they will. Wake up, get up, and get going. Your bedroom is for two things only: sex and sleep. Maintain a regular sleep and wake schedule across all days of the week, and structure your day with a timetable. Avoid substances or practices which may have a negative impact on sleep if taken closer to bedtime, including late-night caffeine and alcohol, and electronic devices late at night. Keep to an exercise regime. Getting your body moving can really contribute to good sleep. Staying at home watching movies all day or sitting in front of the computer and not eating properly will lead to deterioration mentally and physically.





