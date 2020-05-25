May 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Mandatory 14-day quarantine ends

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The mandatory quarantine for those arriving in Cyprus and testing negative for the coronavirus was lifted as of Monday morning and replaced by self-isolation, the transport ministry announced.

People who are already quarantined in hotels will move to their homes for the remaining days of their isolation. The number of days of self-isolation depends on the country they come from.

According to the ministry, the transfer from the hotels can be made by relatives, or other personal arrangements can be made.

Those who do not have transport will be picked up by bus from their hotel around noon and taken to the central bus station of the district they live in.

From Tuesday transfers from the airport to hotels will continue to be organised by the government but transport from hotels to other accommodation will not be offered and has to be arranged by the travellers themselves, the transport ministry said.

 



