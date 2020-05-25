May 25, 2020

Coronavirus: Many children with special needs able to return to school

By Andria Kades00
Photos: Christos Theodorides

A large number of students with special needs were able to return to school on Monday, as parents were set to demonstrate again.

A statement by the education ministry on Sunday evening outlined that students who have an escort and do not have health issues could immediately return to school.

Last week when primary and gymnasium schools opened, children in special needs units and who go to special schools did not return as they were told they would need to be tested for Covid-19.

Speaking on Aplhanews on Monday, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said a large number of students with special needs were able to return to school after a special committee comprising doctors from the health ministry was set up. Parents and educators can contact the committee to ensure the smooth operation of the return to school following safety protocols.

Last week, parents of children with special needs accused the government of discrimination. They also complained they were only informed hours before schools reopened on Thursday that they could not go back.

Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides also filed a report on the matter saying that the procedures as laid out would be impossible to follow, with the result that children with special needs could not start school at the same time as other students.

“The risk of wasted time is in itself a discriminatory treatment of children,” Lottides said



