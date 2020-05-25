May 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: three construction sites shut down in Nicosia

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo

Labour inspectors shut down three construction sites in Nicosia after finding out they did not provide adequate sanitary or hygiene facilities to employees.

In total, 363 checks were carried out over the weekend and on Monday morning.

Out of the 363 inspections, 322 were carried out in shops, all of which were found to operate on a satisfactory level of compliance.

The remaining 41 checks were conducted at constructions sites, where inspectors found a general improved compliance to the rules compared to previous week, except in three cases.

Labour inspectors confirmed they will continue their checks in the upcoming weeks and will issue fines or suspend operations when necessary.



