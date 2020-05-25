May 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: two new confirmed cases announced on Monday

By Peter Michael00

The health ministry on Monday announced two new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 937.



Related posts

Five-day remand for suspect in child porn case

Gina Agapiou

Finance ministry requests extension in Estia plan

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus has dealt with 740 GDPR complaints since regulation enforced

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: three construction sites shut down in Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Audit office censures CySEC over dinner event

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: hotels opening doors in June but tourism outlook still unclear

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign