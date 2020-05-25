May 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Virus still with us says virologist as people crowd cafes, open spaces

By Gina Agapiou037

The virus is still among us, member of the health ministry’s epidemiological team Dr Leontios Kostrikis said on Monday, after people crowded into cafés and restaurants this weekend following their reopening.

Speaking on state radio, virologist Kostrikis said he was concerned about the number of young people that were spotted at the coastal road in Limassol.

“If a case is found in a crowded area, we will not be able to locate it. It will be impossible to do anything,” Kostrikis said, referring to the difficulty of contact tracing.

Coffee shops, bars and restaurants reopened on Thursday to welcome locals after two months of lockdown. According to the health ministry regulations, one person is allowed per two square metres in open space.

Kostrikis said Covid-19 infections might have reduced but the virus remains. He advised people to abide by the measures.

“People are acting as if the virus has disappeared. It did not disappear, it is still among us.”

If cases increase to ten or 15 daily and the epidemiological index surpasses one, then the team will advise the state to tighten the measures, Kostrikis said.



