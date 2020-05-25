May 25, 2020

Cyprus has dealt with 740 GDPR complaints since regulation enforced

Cyprus has dealt with 740 complaints related to data protection in the two years since the GDPR regulation came into force and has issued some €150,000 in fines it emerged on Monday.

May 25 marks two years since the general data protection regulation (GDPR) came into effect across the EU and the office of the commissioner for personal data protection has handled 740 complaints on a national level, according to an announcement.

Of those complaints, 207 concerned unwanted advertising messages. There were 125 notifications of data breaches, 24 impact assessments submitted for prior consultations and 25 audits.

The office opined on 52 cases related to legislation and bills that dealt with personal data. It also issued 39 decisions and imposed fines which totalled €154,100.

Across borders, the commissioner’s office has taken 18 cases as the chief authority and was involved as an interested authority in another 200 cross border cases which affected people in Cyprus and other EU member states.

In the past few weeks, the office of the commissioner for personal data protection has seen a spike in matters to look into in close cooperation with the ministries of health, education, labour and the deputy ministries of tourism and research, as well as universities, local authorities and private organisations that took measures in light of the coronavirus and aimed to ensure personal data protection.

The issue has become particularly heated in schools with teaching unions suggesting distance learning violates personal data protection.



