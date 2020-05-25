May 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Five-day remand for suspect in child porn case

By Gina Agapiou00

Nicosia district court remanded a 43-year-old man for five days on Monday in connection with a child pornography case.

The man was arrested on Sunday after police received information from Europol concerning an account distributing child pornography on social media.

After the account was identified the man’s house was investigated, and police confiscated four mobile phones and one laptop.

The suspect was arrested for the possession of child pornography, acquisition of access to child pornography material and distribution.



