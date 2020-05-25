GPS Valencia academy in Strovolos ready to restart training

Sports academies in Cyprus are finalising preparations for the recommencing of training sessions after the Ministry of Health issued its latest safety guidelines. The guidelines state that sports academies are allowed to resume training from June 1, 2020.
Though there was some vagueness in the guidelines pertaining to what constitutes a training facility and what precautionary and other safety measures need to be put in place, this was sorted out after communication between the ministry and the academies.
In the case of GPS Valencia football academy, their ‘Kostas Papaellinas’ training centre meets all requirements and is ready to welcome back its young athletes for the restart of training sessions.
GPS Valencia Cyprus academy director Charalambos Spyrou stated: “After having implemented all health and safety protocols, we are ready to welcome children back.
Children are our highest concern. It’s important for parents to know that children are in far less danger when they participate in supervised football, with the strictest implementation of all social distancing guidelines, constantly overseen by dedicated youth coaches, than anywhere else they might have been, such as parks, their neighbourhood or even their schools.”
The Strovolos-based academy, which represents the Spanish club Valencia in Cyprus, used the quarantine-mandated downtime to fully prepare for the eventual restarting of training sessions, as well as safeguarding the safety of all staff members.
The coaching staff were in constant communication with management and remained up to date with all relevant guidelines. Coaches are now fully prepared and trained to accommodate children upon their return.
The coaching staff were also in communication with the children during the lockdown, providing them with useful information relating to nutrition and psychology.
Finally, weekly teleconferencing sessions were organised by the staff, which helped children stay in touch with their friends and team-mates during the lockdown.
For additional information, parents may contact the academy by phone at 7000 8815 or email at [email protected]