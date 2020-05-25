May 25, 2020

Man who shot his sister to remain in prison until trial

By Gina Agapiou00
Harpas being led into court for a previous hearing

The 23-year-old who shot his sister dead earlier this month will remain in custody until his trial on June 11, the Larnaca district court ruled on Monday.

Elias Harpas will be held in the Nicosia central prison until the trial date.

Harpas shot his 21-year-old sister, Maria, in the head with an army-issue G3 rifle on May 5. He claims the bullet went off by accident while he was cleaning his weapon after a military exercise.

However, all military exercises for reservists had been cancelled as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Reports said his sister was two months pregnant and her partner had proposed to her. She died from a head injury.

The suspect is facing charges of manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

He is also charged for stealing eight bullets, property of the National Guard, as well as causing malicious damage to the brakes of the victim’s car.



