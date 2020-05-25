May 25, 2020

Motorcyclist dies in traffic accident

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A resident of Limassol died in a road accident on Sunday afternoon in the Limassol district.

Mustafa Kemal, 61, was riding his motorbike on the road from Vouni to Ayios Ambrosios at 3.50pm when he lost control of the bike and hit the protective railing at the side of the road.

The bike overturned and Kemal was thrown into a field.

He was taken to Limassol hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigations, he was wearing a helmet.

 



