May 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three arrested after fight over money

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police on Sunday evening arrested three men in connection with causing bodily harm and damaging property in the Larnaca district.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Sunday, when two men, 27 and a 21, went to the home of a 38-year-old man, allegedly to collect money they say he owed them.

A fight broke out during which the 27-year-old and the 38-year-old were injured.

At Larnaca hospital the older man was diagnosed with bruises on his face and back while the 27-year-old was treated for cuts to his face and left hand.

All three were arrested to facilitate further investigations.

According to the 38-year-old, the two men entered the yard of his house after breaking down a wooden door and attacked him.

The two younger men said while they were outside his house he attacked them with a knife, causing the 27-year-old man’s injuries.

 



