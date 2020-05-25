May 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

UK PM Johnson’s aide Cummings says he has not offered to resign

By Peter Michael00
Dominic Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s closest adviser Dominic Cummings said on Monday he had not offered his resignation over the furore about his decision to drive 250 miles from London to northern England during Britain’s COVID-19 lockdown.

“No, I have not offered to resign. No, I have not considered it,” Cummings said in response to questions as he defended his decision to leave London during the lockdown.



