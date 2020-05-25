May 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Windcraft Music Fest 7 on hold

By Eleni Philippou00

“The unprecedented developments of the last few months have rapidly affected all areas of our lives,” the Windcraft Music Fest team said, “especially those that require social interaction, such as events. The uncertainty and restrictive measures imposed on the fight against the pandemic make it difficult to hold cultural events as we knew them.”

Until recently, Windcraft Loud has been following the virus’ updates carefully, in order to make a responsible decision regarding the Windcraft Music Fest 7 on the dates initially announced – August 7 and 8 in Katydata. However the production team has decided to put Windcraft Music Fest 7 on hold, until better winds blow.

The lack of a decree on when mass gatherings can be held was of importance for the team as was the fact that closed checkpoints and borders mean the festival cannot be what it aspires to be; something for all.

All is not lost. “And because we can hardly imagine a summer without music, parties and gatherings,” said Windcraft, “we keep our promise that if everything goes smoothly, this August we will meet for a summer Windcraft Party!”



