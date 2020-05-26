May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

At The Grammar School teachers and students are socially apart and learning together

By Press Release01

 

As the first Microsoft showcase school in Cyprus, we are used to utilising technology in our educational pedagogy.  We have been using online platforms for a long time now so we felt confident when taking immediate measures due to the Covid-19 crisis. Both teachers and students were ready with our online learning programme, teaching was facilitated  effectively and the school continued to function successfully. With the use of this digital platform, our students continue to have personal communication with their teachers while learning and completing their classwork, actively engaging in discussions and solving exercises.

Covid-19 has changed education forever and we believe that from now on, traditional classroom learning and e-learning will go hand in hand.



Related posts

AISC welcomes online learning

Press Release

Neapolis University Paphos completes its new programmes

Press Release

University of Nicosia first Cypriot member of OSCE network

Press Release

Coronavirus: Education minister reiterates lost teaching hours will be caught up next year

Gina Agapiou

Building a robot against coronavirus

Press Release

Lecture on the Greek language in Cyprus today

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign