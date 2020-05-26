May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Bank of Cyprus posts operating profit of €52m in first quarter

By Andrew Rosenbaum00

Despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus at the end of February, and the subsequent lockdown, the Bank of Cyprus showed total Income of €145 million, and operating profit of €52 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Results announced by the Bank of Cyprus today for the first quarter showed that the bank’s conservative stance has been effective.

Profit was reduced by the bank’s provisioning €28 million – a classic, conservative banking move that shows caution given that the future evolution of the economy is highly uncertain, as analyst Alex Boulougouris of Wood & Company told the Cyprus Mail.

“Profit, revenue and provisioning all met analyst expectations,” Boulougouris added.

It is notable that new lending rose 2 per cent, despite the crisis, with €451 million in new loans.

Non-performing exposures (NPE) were reduced to €3.7 billion  (€1.6 billion net), and the gross NPE ratio fell to 29 per cent.

Looking ahead, the bank will focus on supporting the community through the difficult conditions caused by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Bank CEO Panicos Nicolaou said: “Our strategy remains clear. We continue our efforts to strengthen the balance sheet, improve our asset quality and enhance the efficiency of our operations through cost reduction enabled by digital transformation.

“The Group is well positioned, with a good capital base and strong liquidity position, and stands ready to support this recovery and the Cypriot economy.”

More later…



Related posts

Coronavirus: Ryanair to resume flights to Cyprus on July 1

Annette Chrysostomou

Landlords and tenants ‘not happy’ about rent relief bill

Andrew Rosenbaum

Cyprus is open, but will the tourists come?

Andrew Rosenbaum

Thrashing out new economic plan

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: almost €1.2bn in loan installments suspended as of May 8

Elias Hazou

Finance ministry requests extension in Estia plan

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign