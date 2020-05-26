May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
European football

Bayern with one hand on league title after 1-0 win at Dortmund

By Reuters News Service00
Champions Bayern Munich leave Dortmund with a huge win as they open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga

Joshua Kimmich’s first-half lob gave leaders Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory at second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Tuesday to close in on the league title with a seven-point advantage over their rivals and six games left in the season.

Kimmich sent a perfectly-weighted chip over stranded keeper Roman Buerki in the 43rd minute as the champions landed a big win, at an empty stadium that normally seats 80,000 fans, in their quest for a record-extending eighth straight league crown.

Bayern, who have now won their last seven league matches, are on 64 points with Dortmund still on 57. RB Leipzig, who face Hertha Berlin on Wednesday, are third on 54.

The Bundesliga became the first major league to restart 10 days ago after a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with games played without supporters to reduce the risk of infection.



Related posts

Sheringham urges Kane to make the most of his career

Press Association

Seminar on sports nutrition by Cyprus Association of Volleyball Coaches

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man United striker Ighalo set for China return next week

Press Association

Djokovic to host Balkan event after finally returning home from Spain

Reuters News Service

Dortmund duo set for return in huge game against Bayern

Reuters News Service

Leagues must weigh up risk of second Covid-19 wave

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign