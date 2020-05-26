May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Childhood by A.G. Leventis Gallery

By Maria Gregory00

Myrto Hatzaki, Curator of the Paris Collection:

“The conception of childhood as a unique, tender period of human existence (a Romantic notion) is no-where evident in this painting, which, executed by Renier de la Haye in the second half of the 17th century, depicts a very different world: one in which children are little more like ‘young adults’. Mirroring the world of grownups, the two protagonists in this smart double-portrait have little that denotes ‘childishness’ in their behaviour or apparel. Yet their presence speaks volumes of the socio-economic pretensions of their parents, who would have commissioned this fine work.

The little girl in her elegant gown of white satin sports a double row of pearls around her neck and an extravagant head-dress of ostrich feathers. Her attire denotes wealth and status, while her preoccupation with the roses in the silver salver by her side, prefigure her future role within the realm of elegant domesticity. The boy, on the other hand, is destined to join the world of men. His pointed hand gestures to the out-doors. He is clearly preparing for the hunt -a gentlemanly pursuit-, where he will be joined by his dogs and a hooded hunting hawk: yet another symbol of the family’s aristocratic aspirations.”



Related posts

Jean-Baptiste Pater (1695 – 1736) | Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Beethoven 7th, mvts. 3-4. Jens Georg Bachmann

Maria Gregory

Dear Evan Hansen Mashup CPA

Maria Gregory

Portrait of a Boy in a Sailor Suit by A. G. Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory

‘Mothers Affection’ by A. G. Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Beethoven 7th, mvts. 3-4. Jens Georg Bachmann

Maria Gregory
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign