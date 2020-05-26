May 26, 2020

Coronavirus: Flight ban extended for 11 days

The transport ministry has extended a ban on commercial flights for another 11 days as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a ministry order, the extension will come into force at midnight on May 29.

The original decree bans local and international flights between the island’s airports and third countries as well as all other EU members, including Lichtenstein, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.

The decree exempts cargo flights, flights that will carry people back to their countries from Cyprus, and humanitarian, ambulance and repatriation flights.



