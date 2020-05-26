May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos school to remain closed after teacher tests positive

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

A lyceum in Emba will remain closed on Tuesday after a teacher tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Ayios Charalambos lyceum will be disinfected during the day and is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

The health services are tracking the teacher’s contacts to test them for the virus.

When the man was first tested the results were not conclusive but a second test found he was infected.



