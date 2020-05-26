May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Coronavirus: Ryanair to resume flights to Cyprus on July 1

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Budget airline Ryanair said Tuesday it will start operating flights to and from Cyprus from July 1.

Ryanair said it will be offering daily flights from countries all over Northern Europe including Ireland, the UK, Belgium, Holland, and Germany to the key holiday airports of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Cyprus.

The airline confirmed it plans to operate 40 per cent of its normal July flight schedule, after Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, and Portugal decided to reopen their hotels and beaches for the key July – August family holiday season.

To mark the lifting of these travel restrictions across Europe, Ryanair has launched a seat sale for travel in July and August with fares starting from just €29.99 one way, but these seats must be booked by midnight Thursday May 28.

“After four months of lockdown, we welcome these moves by the governments in Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain, and Cyprus to open their borders, remove travel restrictions and scrap ineffective quarantines. European families, who have been subject to lockdown for the last 10 weeks, can now look forward to booking their much needed family holiday to Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, and other Mediterranean destinations, for July and August before the schools return in September,” Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said.

“Ryanair will be offering up to 1,000 daily flights from July 1, and we have a range of low fare seat sales, perfect for that summer getaway, which we know many parents and their kids will be looking forward to as we move out of lockdown and into the school holidays.”

All Ryanair flights will operate with new health guidelines in place, which will require all passengers and Ryanair crews to wear face masks at all times in the airport terminals and on board the aircraft, in compliance with EU guidelines.



