May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Second expert expresses concern over people’s lack of caution

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A second member of the health ministry’s coronavirus advisory committee on Tuesday urged people to remain cautious despite the relaxation of measures, reiterating what had been said on Monday.

Dr Petros Karayiannis said he is concerned about the number of people who stopped taking protective measures in the last week and that the low number of cases cannot justify any carelessness.

“We’ve had zero cases a few days ago, but that number has not been established yet,” he said.

Karayiannis echoed what had been said the previous day by Dr Leontios Kostrikis, also on the advisory team.

“The virus did not leave Cyprus, we are not yet back to the good old days and I think people’s attitude during the past week has been very concerning,” Karayiannis said.

However, he stressed that a second coronavirus wave in the summer seems highly unlikely at this stage and ruled out a potential second lockdown.

Finally, he welcomed the decision taken by the cabinet on Friday to ease flight restrictions from June 9, initially including 19 countries whose nationals would need a clean bill of health before flying to Cyprus.

“There will be some time before tourists start coming consistently to the island, which will give us ample time to assess the situation and make sure things are under control,” Karayiannis said.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Two new cases reported on Tuesday (updated)

Peter Michael

ECHR rules Koulias had right to fair trial violated

George Psyllides

Over 450 fires seen in last two weeks

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: New raft of measures to help businesses expected Wednesday

George Psyllides

Cypriots lose confidence as economy slows

Staff Reporter

Protest outside Pournara reception centre ‘a concern’ for interior ministry

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign