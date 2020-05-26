May 26, 2020

Coronavirus: Two new cases reported on Tuesday (updated)

By Peter Michael01218

Two new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total 939.

Both cases are from 125 tests processed on vulnerable groups.

The ministry said a total of 2,214 tests were processed on Tuesday, 652 from hairdressers and beauticians, 390 in schools, 122 on food and beverage and construction workers, 62 through contact tracing, 285 from state hospital laboratories, 334 from contact tracing, and 244 conducted on private initiative.

According to the ministry, six people are being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital, one in the high-dependency unit.

Three patients are intubated at Nicosia General’s intensive care unit.

Commenting on the checks being conducted on businesses, the ministry said in total 12 fines have been issued out of a total of 763 checks conducted from May 18 to 22.

On the weekend checks on businesses will increase in cooperation with the police, the ministry said.

“Checks will intensify over the coming weeks and on food and beverage business at night during the weekend to ensure the protocols and measures are being respected,” the ministry said.

Earlier, the education ministry also reported a total of 8,000 tests for the virus have been conducted to far at schools, out of a planned total of 20,000.



