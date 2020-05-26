May 26, 2020

Coronavirus: Union wants everyone to wear mask on public buses

By George Psyllides00

A union appealed on Tuesday for respiratory masks to be made mandatory on public transport to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter to the health minister, PEO expressed concern that in a small area like a bus, which carries between 35 to 50 passengers – 50 per cent of capacity – at least half were not wearing masks.

The union urged Constantinos Ioannou and other authorities to immediately amend the relevant decree, making the use of masks mandatory instead of just recommending its use on buses.

“Only through this way there will be minimum protection on the bus,” the union said.

 

 



