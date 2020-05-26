Cypriots lose confidence as economy slows

In May 2020, economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated further as the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI-CypERC) decreased by 4.1 points compared with April 2020, according to a study from the Economics Research Centre at the University of Cyprus released on Tuesday.

The decrease in the Indicator was driven by additional confidence losses in services and retail trade, and to a smaller extent, by a weakening of confidence in construction. The decline in ESI-CypERC in May is mainly related to more negative assessments of the recent economic conditions than to worsening expectations, the study shows.

The decrease in the Services Confidence Indicator resulted from firms’ less favourable views on their past business situation and past demand. The decline in the Retail Trade Confidence Indicator was due to firms’ more negative assessments of their past sales and more adverse views on their stock levels.

The Construction Confidence Indicator decreased as a result of more negative assessments of the level of order books and downward revisions in employment expectations.

The Industry Confidence Indicator increased due to less adverse views on the current levels of stocks of finished products and upward revisions in production expectations.

Meanwhile, however, the Consumer Confidence Indicator improved. It was mainly driven by upward revisions in consumers’ expectations about their financial condition and economic conditions in Cyprus.

New survey data, which aim at measuring economic uncertainty, show that the highest levels of uncertainty in May were registered in the sectors of construction and industry. The largest increase in the level of uncertainty compared with 2019 was recorded in the services sector.

The survey also showed Cyprus GDP growth at near-zero.

Separately, economies in the developed world slowed, according to data released by the OECD today.

Following the introduction of Covid-19 containment measures across the world, real gross domestic product (GDP) in the OECD area fell by 1.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, the largest drop since the 2.3 per cent contraction in the first quarter of 2009 at the height of the financial crisis.

In the euro area and in the EU, GDP shrank by minus 3.8 per cent and minus 3.3 per cent respectively, compared with growth of 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

In the United States, where many states introduced ‘stay-at-home’ measures in late March, the contraction in GDP was less dramatic (by minus 1.2 per cent compared with 0.5 per cent in the previous quarter).





