May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Cyprus Public Transport sponsors repatriation of Cypriot citizens

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
CYPRUS PUBLIC TRANSPORT sponsors flight from Spain for the repatriation of Cyprus citizens.

Cyprus Public Transport, the new company which will take over the public transportation services of Nicosia and Larnaca and will soon begin offering their services to the public, has made its first CSR initiative.

Specifically, the company, in collaboration with the Cyprus Embassy to Spain, co-sponsored a repatriation flight from Spain. The flight took place on Friday 22nd May at 8.00 AM.

Through this initiative 18 Cyprus citizens have been repatriated as well as 15 employees of CPT. Following their arrival, all passengers underwent all the legal procedures based on the recent decree in relation to repatriation.



