May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Open Mic Night goes online

By Eleni Philippou00

For WriteCY, a Nicosia-based platform for creative writing and community storytelling, open mic nights are nothing new as they’ve been organising almost weekly events at Prozac Kafeneio for years. With social distancing measures still at play, their upcoming event is moving online and they’re inviting interested participants to video in their stories.

The covid edition of the event, the 25th of the open mic series, is accepting video submissions of original stories, poetry, spoken word and songs five minutes or less. “We’re open to pretty much anything that isn’t racist or socially tone-deaf and doesn’t put us to sleep,” says Max Sheridan of WriteCY.

The deadline for entries is June 12. WriteCY will then select a number of videos to be published on their website, and on the Prozak Kafeneio and Write CY Facebook pages. By submitting a video, participants give the organisers one-time publication rights. In this way, they are allowed to post your entry online and for every video they plan to use, the participant will be contacted.

Past open mic nights, friendly events where the local community comes together have since 2015 gathered a crowd hungry for new writing with numerous participants in the intimate setting of Prozac.

“Our community is incredibly supportive and they’re great listeners,” he says. “If you’ve been thinking about taking the stage over the past five years but haven’t managed, this is a great opportunity to make your debut.”

This quarantine-themed online open mic night isn’t the only thing WriteCY has planned for the near future. “As soon as we fully emerge from our caves,” shared Max, “we’re going to be offering small creative writing workshops again either live or by video.”

 

Open Mic Night 25

Call for submissions for an online event. Send in three to five-minute videos of poetry, spoken word, song to [email protected] Deadline: June 12. To keep up with their latest news, sign up for the newsletter at: www.writecy.com/home or follow them on Facebook @writecyprus



Related posts

JK Rowling brings out fairy tale so children can dream in lockdown

Reuters News Service

Windcraft Music Fest 7 on hold

Eleni Philippou

Paphos venue embraces post-lockdown with music

Eleni Philippou

Venice Film Festival will go ahead in September – Veneto governor

Reuters News Service

Diachroniki gallery to re-open with ongoing exhibition

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Summer festivals in a state of disarray

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign