May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Paphos car theft

By Staff Reporter00

Paphos police are investigating the theft of a car stolen between Sunday and Monday.

According to the owner, the vehicle, which is worth €1,500, was parked outside her home when it was stolen.

Members of the CID collected various items at the scene to help investigations.

CCTV footage from the area will be examined to identify the thieves.



Staff Reporter

