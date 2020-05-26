May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police book 373 people

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police carried out checks on 270 vehicles and 290 passengers during the night from Monday to Tuesday and booked 373 persons for various offences, in what it described as a campaign against crime.

Three cars and a motorbike were seized in the Paphos district. Officers checked areas outside bakeries, jewellers and shops while other areas were also patrolled to prevent burglaries.



Related posts

Emba school closes after confirmed case

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: two-metre distance might not be enough, researcher says

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: special-needs schools to remain closed, minister says as parents demonstrate (Updated)

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: No problems foreseen in switching from mandatory quarantine to self-isolation

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: two new confirmed cases announced on Monday (Updated)

Peter Michael

Five-day remand for suspect in child porn case

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign