May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Seminar on sports nutrition by Cyprus Association of Volleyball Coaches

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Sports nutrition and its importance was the topic of the seminar organised by the Association of Cyprus Volleyball Coaches.

This was the 5th in a series of seminars organised successfully by the association, which took care of a series of seminars for its members, which are commented on by everyone with very positive comments.

The seminar was held on May 22 and focused on sports nutrition and its importance and was addressed by sports nutritionist Nicoletta Michailidou, who provided very useful information for the members of the association.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

