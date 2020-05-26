May 26, 2020

Third robbery suspect found in Paphos

Paphos police on Tuesday morning arrested the third suspect in connections with the robbery of a security van outside a bakery in Ayios Dhometios eight days ago.

The wanted man, who managed to avoid arrest for more than a week, was located in Kouklia at 7.30am and was arrested.

The suspect had asked for help and food from farmer, who alerted police. He had been spotted by police officers patrolling the area around Kouklia, a few days earlier, but managed to escape.

On the Monday before last, three men robbed a security van outside a bakery in Ayios Dhometios in Nicosia and fled with €50,000. Two were later arrested and the money recovered but the third man, Elochukwu Azubuike, 33, got away.

The two others, 26 and 29, appeared in Nicosia district court on May 19 and were remanded in custody for eight days.

The three suspects, all foreign nationals, escaped in a getaway car with a fake licence plate from Nicosia. They then transferred to a taxi heading towards Paphos. Two were arrested on their way.



