May 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns

By Reuters News Service00
FILE PHOTO: a hydroxychloroquine pill at Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara/File Photo

The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

Hydroxycholoroquine has been touted by Donald Trump and others as a possible treatment for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The U.S. President has said he was taking the drug to help prevent infection.

“The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity trial while the safety data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board,” Tedros told an online briefing.

He said the other arms of the trial – a major international initiative to hold clinical tests of potential treatments for the virus – were continuing.

The WHO has previously recommended against using hydroxychloroquine to treat or prevent coronavirus infections, except as part of clinical trials.

Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, said the decision to suspend trials of hydroxychloroquine had been taken out of “an abundance of caution”.



Related posts

UK to reopen thousands of shops in easing of coronavirus lockdown – Johnson

Reuters News Service

Spain revises coronavirus death toll down by nearly 2,000

Reuters News Service

Mink infected two humans with coronavirus: Dutch gov’t

Reuters News Service

UK PM Johnson’s aide Cummings says he has not offered to resign (updated)

Reuters News Service

Hong Kong and Beijing officials defend security laws, citing threat of terrorism

Reuters News Service

French crisis measures have cost €450bn, finance minister says

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign