May 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Beekeepers urged to protect their apiaries from fire

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Beekeepers were urged on Wednesday to remove dry vegetation from areas near their apiaries to protect the bees from fires, the agriculture department said.

They should also avoid placing the beehives in places where they may cause a nuisance, such as residential areas, farms and other areas where animals are kept, and are advised to arrange access to water for the bees.

The ministry reminded the beekeepers that they are obliged to indicate their name, address and telephone number at each apiary and to mark the apiary as instructed by the agriculture department so it can be easily identified.

Even without fires, bees have problems working in high temperatures, the ministry said. They rarely store water, but bring it in as needed, so it is vital to provide fresh water to them continuously.



