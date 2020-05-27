May 27, 2020

Body of a man who drowned last Sunday found in the north

Kyrenia

The lifeless body of a man was found in the sea of Alagadi, near Kyrenia by authorities in the north on Wednesday.

Mehmet Ceyhan disappeared last Saturday when he went to swim with his 22-year-old friend Giouzde Nour Binbir, who also drowned with him and whose body was found on Sunday.

According to reports from the north, the body recovered on Wednesday was found 400 metres from the shore.

The Alagadi beach had reportedly no lifeguards on call.



